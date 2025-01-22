Pope: 'I called the parish in Gaza; they are happy. Pray for peace'

Pope Francis recalls his recent phone call with the Holy Family Parish in Gaza during his appeals at the General Audience, and invites the faithful to pray for peace in war-torn countries, especially for the elderly in Ukraine.

By Deborah Castellano Lubov and Salvatore Cernuzio

"Yesterday, I called the parish in Gaza, as I do every day. They were happy. Inside, there are 600 people in the parish and the school. And they told me, 'Today, we ate lentils with chicken—something we weren't used to in these times. Just some vegetables, a little something... They were happy."

At the weekly General Audience, Pope Francis relayed that he had made this phone call to the parishioners of the Holy Family Parish in Gaza, led by Argentine-born Father Gabriel Romanelli and his assistant, Egyptian-born Father Yusuf Asad.

The Holy Father, who has frequently spoken with Fr. Romanelli throughout the nearly 15 months of massacres, violence, fear, and hunger, expressed his appreciation for the parishioners having returned to a semblance of normality with the ceasefire agreement that went into force on Sunday.

During the first hours of the ceasefire, Fr. Romanelli, pastor of the Holy Family Church in Gaza, described how life is gradually returning to normal. He referred to it as "a step toward peace" and emphasized the Pope's closeness to them.



Throughout the conflict, at about 7 p.m., the Holy Father would call the parish to pray, offer his blessing, and inquire about each person at the parish in Gaza.

During his appeal on Wednesday, Pope Francis renewed his invitation for the faithful to pray for Gaza, Ukraine, the Middle East, and Myanmar, saying, "Let us pray for Gaza, for peace there, and in so many parts of the world."

Reiterating that war is always a defeat and calling for prayers for peace, he observed that the only ones who "profit" from war are the arms manufacturers.

Reflecting on Ukraine, Pope Francis specifically highlighted the plight of the elderly. "Remember in your prayers the elderly in Ukraine, who are living through the tragedy of war."