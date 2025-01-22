Pope Francis: 'My heart is with Los Angeles'

Pope Francis says his heart is with the suffering people of Los Angeles, California, and prays that the Patron of the Americas, Our Lady of Guadalupe, might intercede for all residents.

By Deborah Castellano Lubov

'My heart is with the people of Los Angeles," Pope Francis stressed during his most recent appeal to pray for those who have suffered devastating wildfires in the US state of California.

During his appeals toward the conclusion of his Wednesday General Audience, the Pope acknowledged they "have suffered so much from the fires that have devastated entire neighbourhoods and communities" and "are not finished."

"May Our Lady of Guadalupe," Pope Francis prayed, "intercede for all the inhabitants so that they may be witnesses of hope through the power of diversity and creativity for which they are known throughout the world."

Previous appeals

The Holy Father has frequently remembered the people of Los Angeles since the wildfires have wrecked havoc and claimed lives.

After the recitation of the Angelus prayer on Sunday, the Pope said, “I am close to the residents of Los Angeles County, California, where devastating wildfires have flared in recent days: I pray for all of you.”



On Saturday, the Pope sent a telegram to Archbishop José Gomez of Los Angeles in which he expressed his deep sadness for the "loss of life" and "widespread destruction" caused by the fires that continue to burn near the city of Los Angeles.

Pope Francis reassured Archbishop Gomez and the communities affected by the tragedy of his spiritual closeness, and, entrusting the souls of the deceased to "the loving mercy of Almighty God," sent heartfelt condolences to those who mourn their loss.

The Pope likewise prayed for the relief efforts of the emergency services personnel, and imparted his blessing to all "as a pledge of consolation and strength in the Lord."

Fires across the Los Angeles area have claimed at least 28 lives, destroyed more than 15,000 structures, and charred some 63 square miles.

