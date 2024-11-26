Pope praises Cardinal Ayuso's work dedicated to fraternity among peoples

Pope Francis sends his condolences for the death of Spanish Cardinal Miguel Ángel Ayuso Guixot, Prefect of the Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue, and praises his tireless service to the Church.

Vatican News

In his telegram of condolences, Pope Francis remembered Spanish Cardinal Miguel Ángel Ayuso Guixot and how "in every apostolic work he was always animated by the desire to bear witness, with meekness and wisdom, to God's love for humanity by working for fraternity between peoples and religions."

Cardinal Ayuso, Prefect of the Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue, died yesterday, 25 November, at the age of 72. The Spanish cardinal was hospitalised at Rome's Gemelli Hospital and died "following a long illness endured with great faith," the Pope writes in the telegram sent to David Costa Domingues, Vicar General of the Comboni Missionaries of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, the congregation Cardinal Ayuso joined in 1973. Remembering him as "a spiritual son of Saint Daniel Comboni," the Pope appointed him in 2019 to head the Dicastery that deals with relations with other religions, in succession to Cardinal Jean-Louis Tauran, and whom he wished to have at his side on numerous international apostolic journeys.

Ministry offered generously and tirelessly

"With affection and admiration" the Pope praised the work of “this brother who served the Gospel and the Church with exemplary dedication and sensitivity of spirit”. The Pope expressed his profound "gratitude" for the ministry he offered generously "first as a zealous missionary in Egypt and Sudan, then as president of the Pontifical Institute of Arabic and Islamic Studies, and finally at the service of the Roman Curia in the Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue." He assures of his prayers to God that "through the intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary, He may welcome this faithful servant into the heavenly Jerusalem."

Funeral in St. Peter's Basilica

Many expressions of condolences for Cardinal Ayuso have been received from representatives of other faiths emphasising his great humanity and his work in promoting interreligious dialogue. The Holy See Press Office announced that the funeral "will take place tomorrow, 27 November, at 2:00 p.m. at the Altar of the Chair in St. Peter's Basilica. The liturgy will be celebrated by Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, Dean of the College of Cardinals, together with cardinals, archbishops and bishops. At the conclusion of the celebration, Pope Francis will preside over the rite of the Ultima Commendatio and Valedictio.