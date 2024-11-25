Cardinal Ayuso Guixot, champion of Interfaith Dialogue, passes away

Cardinal Miguel Ángel Ayuso Guixot, a Spanish prelate and Prefect of the Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue, passed away on Monday November 25, at the age of 72, after a long illness. During the morning, while he addressed an international Jain delegation in the presence of members of the Dicastery, Pope Francis asked for prayers for the cardinal, stating, “He is very ill, near the end of his life.”

By Salvatore Cernuzio

For years, Cardinal Ayuso Guixot had been a firm advocate for interreligious dialogue, accompanying Pope Francis on nearly all of his apostolic journeys. His extensive knowledge of Islam and the Arab world made him an indispensable part of the Pope’s initiatives to strengthen relations with other faiths. These journeys, often referred to as "pilgrimages of fraternity," showcased the cardinal’s dedication to fostering unity in regions where Catholicism is a minority.

In 2019, he participated in historic visits to the UAE and Morocco as Secretary of the Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue, assuming leadership of the Dicastery shortly after being created cardinal on October 5, 2019. He later joined Pope Francis on the 2021 pilgrimage to Iraq, a visit he described as transformative for the war-torn nation. He also accompanied the Holy Father to Kazakhstan and Bahrain in 2022 and remained active in his mission until health challenges overtook him.

Deeply rooted faith and global mission

Born on June 17, 1952, in Seville, Spain, Miguel Ángel Ayuso Guixot grew up in a devout Catholic family, the fifth of nine siblings. Seville’s unique blend of Christian and Islamic heritage deeply influenced his sensitivity to interfaith understanding. Initially pursuing law studies, he felt a vocational calling and joined the Comboni Missionaries in 1973. Ordained a priest in 1980, he pursued advanced studies in Rome, specializing in Islamic studies.

His missionary journey began in Cairo, Egypt, serving the Latin community and assisting Sudanese Catholic youth. This path eventually led him to war-torn Sudan and later to academic leadership as president of the Pontifical Institute of Arabic and Islamic Studies (PISAI). His expertise earned him a role as a consultor to the Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue in 2007. Elevated to Prefect in 2019, Cardinal Ayuso Guixot became a central figure in the Church’s efforts to promote dialogue with Muslims, Hindus, Buddhists, and other religious communities worldwide.

Legacy of fraternity

Cardinal Ayuso Guixot embodied Pope Francis's vision of fraternity as outlined in the encyclical "Fratelli Tutti." Through his tireless dedication to dialogue, he demonstrated that peaceful coexistence among diverse faiths is both possible and necessary. His passing marks the loss of a visionary leader who brought the spirit of unity to the global stage.

Condolences from the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar

Messages of condolences have been coming in following the death of the cardinal. Among the first is that of, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, Ahmad Al-Tayyeb, who conveyed "his deepest sympathies to Pope Francis, the leader of the Catholic Church, on the loss of the President of the Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue."

In a statement, the Grand Imam prayed that "Almighty God grants patience and comfort to the family, loved ones, and close friends of the departed." He described Cardinal Ayuso as "a remarkable example of devoted service to humanity" and praised "his significant contributions to strengthening relationships with Muslims, particularly with Al-Azhar and the Muslim Council of Elders (MCE)."

The statement also acknowledged Cardinal Ayuso's pivotal role in "promoting the Document on Human Fraternity during his time in the Vatican and his invaluable contributions to the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity."

Condolences from Italian Buddhist Union

A message from Filippo Scianna, President of the Italian Buddist Union, expresses sorrow for the death of the Cardinal and hope that his legacy will infuse even more energy into interfaith dialogue.

“I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of His Eminence Cardinal Ayuso Guixot, Prefect of the Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue. On behalf of the Italian Buddhist Union, I remember him as a passionate man of faith, dedicated to seeking an authentic and fruitful dialogue with other religions. We hold his words and reflections, shared with the global Buddhist community on the occasion of the Vesak Festival, in particular esteem," Scianna writes.

Assuring the Union's thoughts and prayers for the entire Dicastery during this painful time, Scianna says "I am confident that we will continue our dialogue even more actively, inspired by the legacy and memory of His Eminence.”