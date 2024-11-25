Pier Giorgio Frassati and Maria Troncatti soon to be saints

Pope Francis approves Decrees highlighting the extraordinary testimony to the faith shown by six very different witnesses.

By Vatican News

Pope Francis met Monday morning with Cardinal Marcello Semeraro, prefect of the Dicastery for the Causes of Saints, and approved Decrees highlighting the extraordinary witness to faith show by six men and women of different backgrounds, nations and times.

The Holy Father had already announced the favourable outcome of the Ordinary Session of Cardinals and Bishops regarding the miracle attributed to the intercession of Blessed Pier Giorgio Frassati, a Lay Member of the Third Order of St. Dominic, born on April 6, 1901, in Turin (Italy), and who died there on July 4, 1925, authorized the promulgation of the related decree.

Further Authorizations

In the same audience, the Holy Father also authorized the Dicastery to promulgate the decrees concerning:

The miracle attributed to the intercession of Blessed Maria Troncatti, a professed sister of the Congregation of the Daughters of Mary Help of Christians, born on February 16, 1883, in Córteno Golgi (Italy), and who died on August 25, 1969, in Sucúa (Ecuador).

The martyrdom of the Servant of God Francis Xavier Tru’o’ng Bǚu Diệp, a diocesan priest, born on January 1, 1897, in Tân Đúrc (Vietnam) and killed in hatred of the faith on March 12, 1946, in Tấc Sậy (Vietnam).

The martyrdom of the Servant of God Floribert Bwana Chui Bin Kositi, a layman, born on June 13, 1981, in Goma (Democratic Republic of Congo) and killed in hatred of the faith in the same city on June 8, 2007.

The heroic virtues of the Servant of God Giuseppe Lang, titular bishop of Alabanda and auxiliary bishop of Zagreb, born on January 25, 1857, in Lepšić (Croatia), and who died in Zagreb (Croatia) on November 1, 1924.

Confirmation of Cult

Lastly, Pope Francis authorized the Dicastery to promulgate the decree confirming the immemorial cult of the Venerable Servant of God Giovanna della Croce (born Giovanna Vázquez Gutiérrez), a professed nun of the Third Order of St. Francis and abbess of the “Santa Maria della Croce” convent in Cubas, Madrid. She was born in Villa de Azaña (now Numancia de La Sagra, Spain) on or around May 3, 1481, and died in Cubas de La Sagra (Spain) on May 3, 1534.