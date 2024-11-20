Pope announces Vatican summit in 2025 for rights of children

During his General Audience on November 20, Pope Francis took a photo with children from the Community of Sant'Egidio. (ANSA)

Pope Francis announces that the Vatican will host a World Meeting on Children's Rights on February 3, 2025, with the theme, "Love Them and Protect Them."

By Kielce Gussie

Pope Francis’ weekly General Audience on November 20 fell on International Day for the Rights of Children and Adolescents, which is dedicated to improving children’s welfare worldwide.

During the audience, the Pope announced a summit, the World Meeting on Children's Rights, to be held at the Vatican on February 3, 2025.

The Pope greeted a group of about 100 children from the Community of Sant’Egidio present in St. Peter’s Square, who rushed to greet him after the announcement of the summit.

“That’s how children are,” he joked. “One starts, and then they all come!”

The Pope greets groups after his General Audience

The summit’s theme is "Love Them and Protect Them," and it will bring together experts and guests from around the world.

Its mission is to discuss new methods of helping and protecting the “millions of children who still have no rights, living in precarious conditions, exploited and abused, and suffering the dramatic consequences of wars," said the Pope.



Two new saints



In line with the day dedicated to children and young people, Pope Francis announced the dates of canonization for two Blesseds in the coming year.

The tech-savvy teen from Assisi, Carlo Acutis, should become the first millennial Saint, during the Jubilee for Adolescents on April 25-27, 2025.



The second new Saint will be Pier Giorgio Frassati, who, 35 years after his beatification, should be canonized during the Jubilee for Young People held on July 28 to August 3, 2025.