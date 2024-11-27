Pope renews call for solidarity with Ukraine and Holy Land

People gather near damaged buildings in southern Beirut after an Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire took effect

Pope Francis calls for prayers and solidarity with people suffering due to war in Ukraine and the Holy Land, as a ceasefire comes into effect between Israel and Hezbollah.

By Lisa Zengarini

Read also 13/11/2024 Pope Francis prays for peace in countries battered by war Pope Francis remembers nations suffering from war, especially in 'martyred' Ukraine, the Holy Land, and Myanmar.



At the end of his Wednesday General Audience in St. Peter’s Square, Pope Francis renewed his heartfelt appeal for peace and solidarity for those suffering war, especially in Ukraine and the Holy Land.

His appeal came just a few hours after a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah came into force early Wednesday.

“Let us not forget the martyred Ukrainian people, who suffer so much,” he said. “And let's also pray for peace in the Holy Land, Palestine, and Israel, where people are also suffering so much."

“Let's pray for peace, all together.”

In his greetings to Polish pilgrims, the Pope urged everyone to be “charitable and peacemakers” by supporting the suffering people in Ukraine.

Millions of people are facing another freezing winter without heating, following ongoing waves of Russian strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

“In our world immersed in the sadness of wars and multiple crises, let us announce the joy of the Gospel through our lives transfigured by the presence of God.”

He asked a group of Italian children attending the audience not to forget to pray, especially for Ukrainian children and young people.

“Think of the Ukrainian children and young people who suffer at this time without heating in a very harsh winter," he said.