Pope renews call for solidarity with Ukraine and Holy Land
By Lisa Zengarini
At the end of his Wednesday General Audience in St. Peter’s Square, Pope Francis renewed his heartfelt appeal for peace and solidarity for those suffering war, especially in Ukraine and the Holy Land.
His appeal came just a few hours after a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah came into force early Wednesday.
“Let us not forget the martyred Ukrainian people, who suffer so much,” he said. “And let's also pray for peace in the Holy Land, Palestine, and Israel, where people are also suffering so much."
In his greetings to Polish pilgrims, the Pope urged everyone to be “charitable and peacemakers” by supporting the suffering people in Ukraine.
Millions of people are facing another freezing winter without heating, following ongoing waves of Russian strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.
He asked a group of Italian children attending the audience not to forget to pray, especially for Ukrainian children and young people.
“Think of the Ukrainian children and young people who suffer at this time without heating in a very harsh winter," he said.
