Pope Francis prays for peace in countries battered by war

At the conclusion his General Audience, Pope Francis remembers nations suffering from war and conflict, especially in 'martyred' Ukraine, in the Holy Land, and Myanmar.

By Deborah Castellano Lubov

Pope Francis renewed his impassioned appeal to remember countries at war, warning against become desensitized to the death and devastation globally.



His appeal to not forget war-torn countries came in his remarks to Italian-speaking pilgrims toward the conclusion of his General Audience.

"Brothers and sisters," he also emphasized, "the martyred Ukraine suffers! Let us not forget Ukraine."

"Let us not forget Palestine, Israel, Myanmar and so many nations at war," he continued.

In a special way, the Holy Father turned his attention to a group of innocent Palestinians who were recently shot down as he said, "Let us pray for peace. We need peace so much, so much!"

