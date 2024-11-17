Pope on World Day of the Poor: Every act of compassion is a sign of hope

In his homily during the Mass for the World Day of the Poor, Pope Francis calls on us to recognise God’s presence in the suffering of the poor and to act with hope and compassion in the face of injustice.

By Francesca Merlo

Reflecting on the apocalyptic imagery from the Gospeal reading of the day, taken from Mark's Gospel, Pope Francis opened his homily on the World Day of the Poor on Sunday 17 November by acknowledging the deep feelings of anguish that resonate today. The text reads: “The sun will be darkened, the moon will not give its light, and the stars will be falling from heaven". This, to Pope Francis, reflects the pains of our world - famine, war, inequality, and the indifference that follows.

The Pope warned that in a world in which social media amplifies fears and insecurities it is easy to succumb to despair. Resigning in this way can, in turn, lead to us being robbed of the ability to see God's hand at work, which can transform our faith into what Pope Francis described as "a harmless devotion", that neither moves nor inspires meaningful charity.

However, the Pope continued, it is precisely in darkness that God draws near as "just when everything seems to collapse, God comes, God gathers us together to save us.” Jesus, through his death and resurrection, turned the darkest moment of human history into the dawn of salvation, explained the Pope.

Signs of hope amid despair

Pope Francis then referred to the image of the fig tree budding in the springtime. With this in mind he urged the faithful to look for signs of hope, even in the harshest realities. The Lord's presence among the poor and suffering, he continued, reminds us that “where there seems to be only injustice, pain, and poverty, the Lord draws near to free us.”

The job of Christ’s disciples, Pope Francis explained, is to make this hope visible. Through acts of justice, solidarity, and charity, we each can become “signs of the Lord’s presence,” showing that he is close to all those who suffer.

An invitation to act

Bringing his homily to a close, Pope Francis reminded the faithful that change begins with small, daily actions. Whether in how we live, how we care for our environment, or how we share our resources, each act of compassion can become a sign of hope. "And I say this to the Church, I say it to the Governments, I say it to the International Organisations, I say it to each and every one: please", concluded the Pope, "let us not forget the poor".

