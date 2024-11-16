Pope to bless "13 keys" of homes for the marginalised

On World Day of the Poor, Pope Francis will bless 13 symbolic keys representing global efforts to house the homeless through the Vincentian "13 Houses" project.

By Francesca Merlo and Patricia Ynestroza

Something different is happening during this year’s World Day of the Poor. Before presiding over Holy Mass in St Peter’s Basilica, Pope Francis will bless “13 keys”, or rather, 13 statues each representing a key. The gesture, which demonstrates the Church's closeness to people in need, around the world, marks a significant milestone in the “13 Houses” project, a global initiative spearheaded by the FamVin Homeless Alliance.

According to Mark McGreevey, Coordinator of the FamVin Homeless Alliance, the project is inspired by the charitable legacy of St. Vincent de Paul, who in 1643 used a royal bequest, granted to him by then King Louis XIII, to establish 13 homes for street children in Paris. The homes did more than just provide shelter for the children, offering them education and life skills to help them grow to be independent.

A vision rooted in the Vincentian charism

Speaking to Vatican News’ Patricia Ynestroza, McGreevey explained that the FamVin Homeless Alliance was launched in 2017 to celebrate the 400th anniversary of St Vincent de Paul. "There are 160 branches of the Vincentian family worldwide", he said.

The “13 Houses” project aims to build metaphorical homes in each of the 160 countries where the Vincentian family is active, targeting around 10,000 people in need. The project combines immediate aid, such as housing construction and community building, with systemic change, including advocacy efforts at institutions like the United Nations.

The symbolism of "13 keys"

The concept of the "13 Keys" stems from the initiative of the Jubilee Year, in which Pope Francis highlighted the work of the FamVin Homeless Alliance. McGreevey explained that the keys represent homes built in 13 countries: Syria, Australia, Brazil, Cambodia, the Central African Republic, Chile, Costa Rica, Italy, Senegal, Tanzania, Tonga, the United Kingdom, and Ukraine.

"In some countries, like the UK, the project involves a single multi-family building," McGreevey said. "In Syria, where Pope Francis has shown personal interest, 13 houses will be constructed in cities like Damascus and Homs". The aim, McGreevey continued, "is to demonstrate that housing projects can succeed not only in developed nations but also in regions affected by war and famine."

The 13 countries represent the diversity of the project, which spans all five continents. "This initiative serves as a catalyst for further action," McGreevey stressed, adding, “and we hope it inspires others within the Church to take up similar efforts."

The vastness of this project, and the Pope's support for its work, is also a symbol of Pope Francis' closeness to his flock, all over the world. It is for reasons such as these, as he stretches to show closeness to all the corners of the globe, that he is dubbed the "Pope of the peripheries".

Hope and renewal

Sunday's blessing of the 13 statues of keys will, in fact, be a strong reminder of the Church's work in supporting the poor and marginalised. Over the next year, families from each of the 13 countries represented in the project will travel to the Vatican to receive the "keys" to their new homes.