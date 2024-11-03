Pope Francis: ‘May dialogue replace weapons’

Pope Francis reiterates his appeal for mediated solutions to the wars afflicting the planet and urges the faithful to contribute to helping those affected by devastating floods-in Spain's eastern Valencia region.

By Linda Bordoni

Quoting from the Italian Constitution’s Article 11 on the Repudiation of War, Pope Francis on Sunday appealed for warring parties across the world to engage in dialogue and end conflict.

The Pope’s words came as he greeted members of the Rome office of “Emergency”, a charitable organization that provides care to victims of conflict and poverty in nine countries across the world.

He noted that the charity upholds Article 11 of the Italian Constitution, which states: "Italy shall repudiate war as an instrument of offence against the liberty of other peoples and as a means for settling international disputes.“

Urging all peoples to remember and put this Article into practice, the Pope said: “May this principle be applied worldwide: may war be banned and issues be addressed through law and negotiations. Let weapons fall silent, and let dialogue take their place.”

As always, the Pope asked all believers to join in prayer for “the tormented Ukraine, Palestine, Israel, Myanmar, South Sudan.”

A Ukrainian State Emergency Service rescuer searches the debris after a Russian strike on a residential building in Kharkiv

Solidarity for flood victims in Spain

Pope Francis also turned his thoughts to the people in Valencia and in other parts of Spain who have been struck by catastrophic flooding that has killed at least 214 people and left dozens unaccounted for.

“Let us continue to pray for Valencia and other people of Spain who are suffering so much these days,” he said. And he encouraged the faithful to ask themselves: “What am I doing for the people of Valencia? Am I praying? Offering something? Think about this question.”

“What am I doing for the people of Valencia? Am I praying? Offering something? Think about this question.”

The Pope has already expressed his closeness to all those affected by the deadliest flash floods in Spain's modern history, after torrential rains swept the eastern region of Valencia four days ago.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Saturday said the government was sending 5,000 more army troops to help with the searches and clean-up in addition to 2,500 soldiers already deployed.

Valencian regional authorities said on Saturday night the total number of fatalities in the region was 211, plus two from Castilla La Mancha and one in Andalusia.

Spanish firefighters dig up the wreckage of a car in search of victims buried on a rivervank in the region of Valencia