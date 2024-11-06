Pope Francis entrusts Valencia to Our Lady of the Foresaken

Pope Francis praying before statue of Our Lady of Desemparados at General Audience (VATICAN MEDIA Divisione Foto)

During his General Audience, Pope Francis entrusts all those suffering from the tragic storms throughout Spain, and especially in Valencia, to Our Lady of the Foresaken and also remembers all those suffering the brutality of war.

By Deborah Castellano Lubov

"I wanted to 'greet' the Virgin of the Foresaken. Our Lady takes care of the poor, the Patron Saint of Valencia, which is suffering so much".

Pope Francis began his Wednesday General Audience with this special appeal for Valencia, as well as other parts of Spain, reiterating his closeness to those suffering from massive flooding that has left more than 200 people dead and dozens missing.

Read also 31/10/2024 Pope sends message to those affected by floods in Spain More than 140 people have been killed and thousands are displaced following one of the worst natural disasters in Spain’s recent history.



The Holy Father was referring to an image of the Holy Virgin he had received from the faithful of Valencia, which the Pope had beside him on the stage throughout the Audience.

"I wanted her, the Patron Saint of Valencia, to be here," he said, noting that the image "was given to me by the Valencians themselves."

Valencia’s patron saint, the Virgin de los Desamparados, appears with a lily in one hand and carrying the infant Jesus in her arms. Her posture is slightly inclined forward, which gives the Virgin her nickname “La Geperudeta,” meaning affectionately 'little hunchback.'

"Today, in a special way, we pray for Valencia and other parts of Spain that are suffering from the flooding."

“Today, in a special way, we pray for Valencia and other parts of Spain that are suffering from the flooding.”

Spanish authorities said Tuesday that 89 people are confirmed to be missing one week after the catastrophic floods in the eastern Valencia region. It is the first figure of the missing to be made public. The number only corresponds to the eastern Valencia region, where 211 of the 217 confirmed deaths took place.

Following his catechesis, Pope Francis also appealed for peace amid the brutality of war.

Ukraine, Holy Land, Myanmar

"Let us pray for peace," the Pope urged. "Let us not forget martyred Ukraine, which is suffering so much; let us not forget Gaza and Israel."

"The other day 153 civilians were gunned going down the street. It is very sad," he said, adding, "Let us not forget Myanmar."

Damaged apartments in Russia following Ukrainian drone attack

Pope Francis concluded his appeals by turning once again to Valencia, stressing: "Let's not forget Valencia or Spain."

Hail Mary to Our Lady of Desamparados

He invited those present in joining him in reciting a Hail Mary to Our Lady of the Foresaken.



"And we pray to the Lord," he concluded, "to live always with hope."

Pope Francis' General Audience (6 Nov 2024)