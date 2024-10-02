Pope to ecumenical pilgrimage: 'Be credible witnesses of unity and hope'

Pope Francis meeting the German pilgrims from the Catholic Diocese of Dresden-Meissen and the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Saxony (Vatican Media)

Addressing an ecumenical group of pilgrims from Saxony, Pope Francis highlights the spiritual significance of pilgrimage, unity in faith, and the role of personal testimony in spreading Christian hope.

By Lisa Zengarini

Before presiding over the opening Mass of the XVI Ordinary Assembly of the Synod of Bishops, early on Wednesday morning Pope Francis met with an ecumenical group of German pilgrims of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Saxony and from the Catholic Diocese of Dresden-Meissen.

The 80-member group, led by the Catholic Bishop of Dresden-Meissen, Heinrich Timmerevers, and by Lutheran Bishop Tobias Bilz of Saxony, included the "Dresden Boys' Choir" who later performed in the solemn liturgy in St. Peter’s Square together with the Pontifical Choir of the Sistine Chapel.

The spiritual riches of pilgrimage

Welcoming the delegation in the back room of the Paul VI Hall, Pope Francis commended the organizers of the initiative which aims to help rediscover and share the spiritual riches of pilgrimage as a journey toward God, trusting in God alone, as reflected in their motto, “Auf dich hoffen wir allein!" ("In you alone do we hope!").

Sharing the hope and joy of faith with everyone

Indeed, he said, faith is not only a personal gift but something to be shared with others, especially those distant from or unfamiliar with faith.



Pope Francis therefore encouraged the pilgrims to confidently and humbly share the meaning, hope, and joy of faith with everyone, stressing that personal and credible testimony is crucial.

“The lives of many people today lack the meaning, hope, and joy that the world cannot provide. Therefore, I encourage you to share the meaning, hope, and joy of faith with everyone, with confidence and humility.”

Credible testimony

He praised the group's ecumenical mission and their efforts to heed Jesus’ call for unity through pilgrimage and everyday life, and also warmly thanked the volunteers who make up most of the group’s members and whose free service contribute to making their testimony credible.

The Pope extended his gratitude to the "Dresdner Kapellknaben" choir, for their special testimony through music, noting that “Art in general and music in particular, is a language understood by all and capable of touching, inspiring, and uplifting people.”

“Thank you for the wonderful unison, the harmony that many voices find, reminding us of the work of the Holy Spirit, who unites the many! Thank you for your testimony!”

Being “salt of the earth" and the "light of the world"

Bringing his address to a close, Pope Francis called on the German pilgrims to continue to work together and to bear witness to hope, citing the biblical images of "salt of the earth" and the "light of the world" to illustrate how small acts of faith can grow into something greater with God's grace.

He recalled, in this regard, the peaceful demonstrations of Protestant and Catholic Christians in Dresden on 3 October 1989 that contributed to the fall of the Berlin Wall and to the German reunification. The pilgrims are to commemorate that historic event on Thursday, the last day of their pilgrimage.

Pope Francis concluded his address by inviting the group to pray the Our Father together, symbolizing the unity of Christians and their shared journey toward communion with God.

