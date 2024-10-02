Pope opens Synod General Assembly with Mass in St Peter’s Square

In his homily during Mass for the Solemn Inauguration of the Second Session of the 16th General Assembly of the Synod of Bishops, Pope Francis emphasizes the need for hearts open to dialogue and the importance of the harmony that comes from the Holy Spirit.

Pope Francis’ homily for the opening Mass of the General Assembly of the Synod focused on the images of “voice, refuge, and a child”.



In his reflection for the feast of the Holy Guardian Angels, the Pope recalled God’s command “to listen to the voice of the Angel He had sent.”

Striving to understand the path

As the Church continues to journey along the synodal path, he said , “the Lord places in our hands the history, dreams, and hopes of a great people,” the Church spread throughout the world. He invited participants to “strive to understand the path we must follow to reach the destination the Lord desires for us.”



In order to remove obstacles to the harmony intended by the Holy Spirit, the Pope continued, we must be open to the contributions of all, in order to hear the voice of God.

A welcoming embrace, a place of refuge

With the concept of refuge, Pope Francis said protecting wings of the angel of God becomes “a symbol of what God does for us, and also a model for us to follow.” The gifts of each one are a great richness to the whole Church; but at the same time, we must be willing to reach out to one another, offering one another “a welcoming embrace and a place of refuge.”



“The more we realise that wear are surrounded by friends who love, respect, and appreciate us,” he said, “friends who want to listen to what we have to say, the more we will feel free to express ourselves spontaneously and openly.”

Like a little child

Finally, the Holy Father invoked the image of “a child,” like the one Jesus placed before the disciples, “inviting them to convert and be small like him.”



The paradox of the greatest in heaven being that one who becomes little, like a child, “is fundamental for us,” the Pope said. Although the Synod necessarily deals with great and important issues, “it is precisely for this reason that we must not lose sight of the child, whom Jesus continues to place at the centre of our meetings and work tables.”

Guided "by the breeze of the Spirit

“Brothers and sisters,” Pope Francis said in conclusion, “let us resume this ecclesial journey with an eye to the world, for the Christian community is always at the service of humanity, to proclaim the joy of the Gospel to all.”



And finally, after announcing his intention to lead the public recitation of the Rosary on Saturday to implore the Virgin Mary for the gift of peace; and proclaiming a day of prayer and fasting on Sunday for peace in the world, Pope Francis enjoined the faithful to continue to “journey together,” listening to the Lord and allowing ourselves “to be guided by the breeze of the Spirit.”

