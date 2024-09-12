Pope Francis prays for typhoon victims in Vietnam

Rescue workers dig through debris at the site of a landslide in Vietnam's Lao Cai province (AFP or licensors)

Pope Francis sends his condolences to the victims of Typhoon Yagi that struck Vietnam, killing over 200 people.

By Devin Watkins

On his penultimate day in Singapore, Pope Francis expressed his closeness to the victims of a deadly typhoon that has caused landslides and flash flooding in Vietnam.

In a telegram signed by Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin, the Pope said he was "deeply saddened" to learn of the destruction wrought by Typhoon Yagi.

He offered his "spiritual solidarity to the injured and to all those suffering the continuing effects of this disaster".

The Holy Father also commended the souls of the deceased to "the loving mercy of Almighty God," invoking God's blessing upon the civil authorities and emergency personnel who are providing assistance.

Typhoon Yagi slammed into Vietnam's northeast coast on Saturday, causing heavy flooding.

As of Thursday, the death toll stood at 226, with over 100 people still missing and 800 injured, according to the government's disaster agency.