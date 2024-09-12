Catholic bishop describes ‘unprecedented flooding' in northern Thailand

Parishioners of the Diocese of Chiang Rai provide support for flood victims following heavy rainfall after typhoon Yagi make landfall in Vietnam. (Photo by Diocese of Chiang Rai)

The Bishop of Thailand’s northernmost diocese describes the Church’s work to aid stranded parishioners as heavy flooding and landslides lash the area and neighboring Vietnam.

By Chainarong Monthienvichienchai - Thailand, LiCAS News

Continuous heavy rains over the past few days after typhoon Yagi made landfall in Vietnam have triggered flash floods, river overflows, and landslides across various areas of the northernmost Diocese of Chiang Rai in Thailand.

"The flood water level has been rising all the time since Monday. The cathedral is flooded up to the altar. [The bishop’s] two-story residence is uninhabitable, even on the second floor. We have no more electricity now,” Bishop Joseph Vuthilert Haelom told LiCAS News.

Residents of single-story houses were seen stranded on their roofs. Elderly individuals, unable to climb to the rooftops, perched atop the highest cabinets inside their flooded homes.

Meanwhile, donations of cash and goods from the other ten dioceses in Thailand have begun pouring in to support the Chiang Rai Diocese in its urgent rescue mission.

Flooding at the Cathedral of the Nativity of Blessed Virgin Mary, Diocese of Chiang Rai, Thailand. (Photo by Diocese of Chiang Rai)

All hill-tribe children under the care of the diocese have been evacuated to higher ground in other parts of Chiang Rai province.



The flood water in some areas is more than three meters deep.

"I had very little sleep last night, going out trying to help our parishioners stranded in their homes. This is the biggest flood I have ever seen in my life. I have never experienced such a critical situation before,” said the prelate.

Meanwhile, parishioners, led by Fr. Bancha Apichartvorakul, have been wading through the fast-flowing floodwaters to continuously deliver food, water, and essential supplies to the flood victims.



"Many more are still waiting for our help," the priest said. "They have also posted messages showing serious flooding in their area, asking for help."

Bishop Joseph Vuthilert Haelom of the Diocese of Chiang Rai on his way to assist flood-stricken communities. (Photo provided by Bishop Joseph Vuthilert Haelom)

