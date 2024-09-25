Pope at Audience: Against the devil's deception, the Lord protects us

During his weekly General Audience Wednesday morning, Pope Francis continues his catechesis series on the Holy Spirt and reminds that despite Satan's attempts to distract and tempt us, the Lord enables us to free ourselves of his trickery and deception.

By Deborah Castellano Lubov

The Lord prevents/protects us from being deceived by the devil

Pope Francis gave this comforting observation during his Wednesday morning General Audience in St. Peter's Square.

As he continued his catechesis series on the Holy Spirit, he turned this week to the Gospel account of Jesus’ temptations in the desert.

Pope Francis suggested that the greatest proof of the existence of the devil "is not to be found in the evidence of evil in our world," but rather "in the lives and witness of the saints. "



By the saints' efforts to growth in virtue and holiness, he observed, they testify to the sinister reality "of the spirit of evil and the need to struggle against temptations to sin."

"The victory of the risen Lord over the power of evil and sin gives us sure hope that, by trusting in his word and strengthened by the grace of the Holy Spirit, we can overcome every temptation, experience purification in our hearts and grow in union with Christ."



Pope Francis concluded by stressing that the Lord, despite the greatness of any temptation, can help us overcome any such attempt, purify our hearts, and grow in union with the Lord.