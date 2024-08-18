Pope: May new Blesseds be an example of reconciliation and peace

The four martyrs who were beatified in Ulvira, Democratic Republic of Congo, on Sunday

At the Angelus, Pope Francis prays that four martyrs beatified in the Democratic Republic of Congo might be examples of peace and reconciliation. He asks for continued prayers that paths of peace may be opened wherever war rages.

By Christopher Wells

The martyrdom of four priests in the Democratic Republic of Congo “was the crowning achievement of a life spent for the Lord and for the brethren,” Pope Francis said at the conclusion of the Angelus on Sunday.



Xaverian missionaries Father Luigi Carrara and Brother Vittorio Faccin were martyred in Baraka on 28 November 1964 by militants taking part in the Kwilu Rebellion. Later that same day, the rebels moved to the town of Fizi where they killed Father Giovanni, a fellow Xaverian; and Abbé Albert Joubert, a Congolese-born French priest.



Taking the occasion of their beatification on Sunday, Pope Francis prayed that their “example and intercession might foster paths of reconciliation and peace for the good of the Congolese people”.

May paths of peace be opened wherever wars are fought

The Holy Father also asked for continued prayers “that paths of peace may be opened in the Middle East, Palestine, Israel; as well as in tormented Ukraine, in Myanmar, and in every war zone”.

He prayed, too, that such paths to peace might be accompanied by “a commitment to dialogue and negotiation, and to abstain from violent actions and reactions”.

‘Bear joyful witness to the Gospel’

Finally, after welcoming and blessing pilgrims and visitors from Rome and around the world, Pope Francis had special greetings to the women and girls taking part in the pilgrimage to the Marian shrine in Piekary Šląskie, Poland.

“I encourage them to bear joyful witness to the Gospel in their families and in society”, the Pope said.

The women's pilgrimage to Piekary Šląskie