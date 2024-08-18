Search

Pope Francis at the Sunday Angelus in St. Peter's Square Pope Francis at the Sunday Angelus in St. Peter's Square  (Vatican Media)
POPE

Pope at Angelus: Welcome the gift of heavenly bread found in Jesus

Pope Francis encourages us to rediscover a sense of wonder and gratitude as we reflect on today's Gospel when Jesus says he is the "living bread that came down from heaven," the total gift of Himself as heavenly bread that satisfies the hunger of our hearts.

By Thaddeus Jones

Pope Francis addressed pilgrims and visitors for the midday Angelus offering his traditional reflections on the Sunday Gospel which today speaks of Jesus who after multiplying the loaves of bread tells the crowds, "I am the living bread that came down from heaven." The Gospel recounts how some argued over what Jesus meant by this and how He could offer His own flesh as nourishment, a question the Pope said we can also ask ourselves today, but with  an attitude of wonder and gratitude.

Open to the wonder

The Pope explained how an openness to wonder is needed by all, and not of suspicion as recounted by those who argued about the matter in the Gospel. He noted how Jesus in speaking of Himself as the "bread from heaven" is a gift that "exceeds all of our expectations," as his flesh and blood to which He refers are "the humanity of the Savior, His very life offered as a nourishment for our own."

Leading to gratitude

By appreciating how Jesus is offering his entire life, flesh and blood, for our salvation and everlasting spiritual nourishment, we can only be grateful, the Pope remarked, as "we recognize Jesus where He makes Himself present for us and with us. "Christ, the true man" knows of our need to eat in order to live, but food for our stomachs is not enough, the Pope explains, as Jesus "prepares an even greater gift: He Himself becomes true food and true drink" and for this we can only say "thank you, Lord Jesus!"

The "heavenly bread" from the Father is Jesus made flesh and satisfying the hunger "in our hearts" - our hunger for hope, truth, and salvation - that only the Lord can satisfy. 

Eternal nourishment

Thanks to the Lord "we can live in communion with God and among ourselves" the Pope concluded, as Jesus saves us, "nourishing our lives with His forever." This "living and true bread" however does not simply solve all our problems in life, but they give immense hope in our world that often deprives the poor of their daily bread.

The Pope then recommended we ask ourselves if we hunger and thirst for salvation for ourselves but others as well. And when we receive the Eucharist, do we have a sense of awe before "the Body of the Lord, who died and rose again for us, offering this "miracle of mercy?"

“Let us pray together to the Virgin Mary, that she may help us to welcome the gift of heaven in this sign of the bread.”

18 August 2024, 12:23

The Angelus is a special prayer recited by Catholics three times a day, at 6am, noon, and 6pm and is accompanied by the ringing of the Angelus bell. The name comes from the Latin word for Angel and the prayer itself reminds us of how Jesus Christ assumed our human nature through the Mystery of the Incarnation.
The Pope recites the Angelus prayer in St Peter’s Square every Sunday at midday.
He also gives a brief reflection on the Gospel of the day and often comments on some issue of international concern. The Pope’s words are broadcast all over the world on radio and television and widely shared on social media.
From Easter to Pentecost the Regina Coeli is prayed instead of the Angelus. This prayer commemorates the Resurrection of Jesus Christ and, like the Angelus, concludes with the recitation of the Gloria three times.

Angelus

Angelus Dómini nuntiávit Mariæ.
Et concépit de Spíritu Sancto.
Ave Maria...

Ecce ancílla Dómini.
Fiat mihi secúndum verbum tuum.
Ave Maria...

Et Verbum caro factum est.
Et habitávit in nobis.
Ave Maria...

Ora pro nobis, sancta Dei génetrix.
Ut digni efficiámur promissiónibus Christi.

Orémus.
Grátiam tuam, quǽsumus, Dómine,
méntibus nostris infunde;
ut qui, Ángelo nuntiánte, Christi Fílii tui incarnatiónem cognóvimus, per passiónem eius et crucem, ad resurrectiónis glóriam perducámur. Per eúndem Christum Dóminum nostrum.

Amen.

Gloria Patri... (ter)
Requiem aeternam...

Benedictio Apostolica seu Papalis

Dominus vobiscum.Et cum spiritu tuo.
Sit nomen Benedicat vos omnipotens Deus,
Pa ter, et Fi lius, et Spiritus Sanctus.

Amen.

The Angelus Prayer

The Angel of the Lord declared unto Mary.
And she conceived of the Holy Spirit.
Hail Mary, etc...

Behold the handmaid of the Lord.
Be it done unto me according to Your Word.
Hail Mary, etc...

And the Word was made Flesh.
And dwelt among us.
Hail Mary, etc...

Pray for us, O Holy Mother of God.
That we may be made worthy of the promises of Christ.

Let us pray:
Pour forth, we beseech You, O Lord,
Your Grace into our hearts;
that as we have known the incarnation of Christ,
Your Son by the message of an angel,
so by His Passion and Cross
we may be brought to the glory of His Resurrection.
Through the same Christ, Our Lord.

Amen.

Glory be, etc… (3 times)
Eternal rest…

Apostolic Blessing

The Lord be with you.
And with your spirit.
Blessed be the name of the Lord.

Now and forever.

Our help is in the name of the Lord.
Who has made Heaven and Earth.
May Almighty God bless you.
In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit.

Amen.