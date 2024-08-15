Custos of the Holy Land praises Mary as model of peace

On the Solemnity of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, the Custos of the Holy Land, Father Francesco Patton, leads Mass at the Mount of Olives in Jerusalem, and urges the congregation to ask for the gift of peace in the Middle East.

By Adriana Masotti

Father Francesco Patton, the Custos of the Holy Land, celebrated Mass this morning, August 15th, the Solemnity of the Assumption, in the Basilica of the Agony on the Mount of Olives in Jerusalem, and his homily reflected the dramatic circumstances his land has been enduring for the past ten months. His prayer addressed to Blessed Mother on her Solemnity was one for peace and for "a humanity finally reconciled."

In his sermon, Fr. Patton spoke of Mary assumed into Heaven as "a prophecy" of a new world, the one "that God wishes to bring about," a world where the humble "can live in peace, and the hostages and prisoners return to their families," where no one suffers injustice or hunger, and where the earth, instead of being "a subject of dispute and war," is embraced as a gift to be cared for.

Evil one's attempt to sabotage

Father Patton recalled the Passage from Revelation that the Church re-proposes every year on this occasion, namely the vision in heaven of the woman who in the desert, is about to give birth to her child, which is contrasted by a dragon, endowed with a violent and terrible but still limited destructive force, ready to devour the newborn.

The Custos of the Holy Land, Fr. Francesco Patton

There are many interpretations, observed Father Patton, who recognized that the woman is the image of the Church, but also of the Virgin Mary. While in the figure of the dragon, he noted we see "evil in all its personifications and with all the names by which it has been called."

The struggle described by St. John in the Biblical account between the woman and the dragon, he said, is nothing other than the description of the ‘continuous attempt that the Evil One makes to sabotage the birth of that new world willed by God,’ the birth of a humanity no longer enslaved by "violence, war, the market, cultural colonisation, the commodification of people."



Mary as a prophecy of our ultimate destiny

In Mary assumed into heaven in both soul and body, the Custos of the Holy Land continued, we also read our ultimate destiny, which is not "to be dragged down and overwhelmed by conflicts," but, intead he said, "to be lifted up toward God and toward the new Jerusalem where there is room for all peoples, languages, and cultures."

In this sense, Fr. Patton argued, Mary is a prophecy, and she was so throughout the various moments of her life when she lived solely according to the Father's will, from the moment she trusted God at the angel's announcement, to her "standing at the foot of the Cross without being overwhelmed by the scandal of gratuitous evil, innocent suffering, or unjust death."

May earth no longer be object of contention and war

Mary, singing the Magnificat, the Franciscan priest observed, was also a prophecy for our history.

This was evident, he noted, when she asked ‘that the proud be scattered in the thoughts of their hearts; that the mighty be overthrown from their thrones, and the lowly be exalted at last...’, just as prophecy was Jesus in the Beatitudes.

With this in mind, he said, "To ask today for the gift of peace is to ask for that prophecy to be fulfilled, that is, that those who ‘want to violently impose their own politics, their own economy, their own culture, their own religion" no longer have power, but that "the little ones may live in peace and the hostages and prisoners return to their families."

"May the earth," the Custos prayed, "no longer be an object of contention and war, but may it be received as a gift by the meek, who know how to welcome it as a gift and are willing to take care of it rather than occupy and conquer it."

Invitation to recite Supplication for Peace on the Assumption



On 10 August, Father Patton had sent a letter to the friars of the Custody inviting them to dedicate the day of the Solemnity of the Assumption of Mary to the supplication for peace in the Middle East and in the whole world, "also using the prayer formula for which," he wrote, "I have specifically requested ecclesiastical approval."

The same text that, at the same time, Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, has invited people to recite today, and he himself will use it to ask for the gift of peace in view of the ceasefire talks being held in Qatar on 15 August.

In a letter addressed to the faithful of the Holy Land, Cardinal Pizzaballa had written: "We all seem to be crushed by this present mixed with so much violence and, certainly, also with anger ... After having spent so many words and after having done everything possible to help and be close to everyone, especially those who are hardest hit, all that remains is for us to pray."