Seminary in Nicaragua’s Diocese of Matagalpa seized

Another government attack on ecclesiastical structures in the diocese located in the northern part of the Central American country. Thirty seminarians have been removed.

By Vatican News

A new harsh blow to the Catholic Church in Nicaragua. On the afternoon of January 20, police officers and officials from the Attorney General's office raided the St. Aloyisius Gongaza Major Seminary of Philosophy in the Diocese of Matagalpa, located in the northern part of the Central American country. At least 30 seminarians were removed. It is currently unknown if any arrests were made.

Unending Violence

Less than a week ago, President Daniel Ortega's government had ordered the expropriation of the “La Cartuja” pastoral center, also owned by the Diocese of Matagalpa. In that instance, as reported by several eyewitnesses, paramilitaries had raided the facility and forcibly removed dozens of faithful who were attending a spiritual retreat.