Pope prays for peace, fraternity and harmony in Nicaragua

File photo of a procession for the Virgin of Fatima in Managua in 2022 (AFP or licensors)

Expressing his closeness to the Church and people of Nicaragua, Pope Francis prays to the Virgin Mary to open the hearts of all to enable dialogue leading to peace, fraternity and harmony.

By Linda Bordoni

Raising his prayer for peace, fraternity and harmony in Nicaragua on the Solemnity of the Immaculate Conception, Pope Francis asked believers to join him in asking the Mother and Patron of the country to open hearts and allow dialogue in the pursuit of peace, fraternity and harmony.

Speaking during the Sunday Angelus, the Pope expressed particular closeness to the Church and to the people of Nicaragua whom, he said, celebrate “La Purísima,“ a novena—or nine-day prayer—in honour of the Immaculate Conception of the Virgin Mary, the country’s patron saint.

“May the Heavenly Mother be their consolation in difficulties and uncertainties and open the hearts of all, so that a path of respectful and constructive dialogue is always sought to promote peace, fraternity, and harmony in the country,” he said.

The Pope’s concern for the Church and the people of Nicaragua comes in the wake of a series of limitations imposed by the Ortega government on faith-based organizations and the expulsion and detention of priests and bishops.

“I invite you to join me in prayer for the Church and people of Nicaragua who celebrate the Purísima, as Mother and Patroness, and lift to Her a cry of faith and hope.”