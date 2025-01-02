Cardinal Zenari expresses cautious optimism for Syria’s future

Commenting on the latest developments in Syria, the Apostolic Nuncio says that, despite some apprehension, the recent change of regime is a “breach of hope” for the country and urges Syrian Christians and the international community to contribute to its reconstruction.

By Antonella Palermo and Lisa Zengarini

As Syria begins the new year without its ousted President Bashar al-Assad, Cardinal Mario Zenari feels cautiously optimistic about the future of the country after fifty years of dictatorship and thirteen years of a bloody civil war.

Speaking to Vatican News, the Italian Apostolic Nuncio, said some recent developments offer reasons for hope though, he warned, it remains to be seen if the new leadership’s promises will be followed by concrete actions.

Mixture of hope and apprehension

On 31 December the new strong man of Syria, Ahmed al-Sharaa, also known as Abu Mohammed al-Jolani, met in Damascus with Christian leaders in the context of increasing concerns among Syrian minorities seeking guarantees from the new regime.

The delegation, which was received in the Presidential Palace, included Franciscan friars from the Custody of the Holy Land, Syrian Catholic bishops and priests, and representatives of other Christian faiths.

During the meeting the leader of the Islamist Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) offered assurances to the Christian leaders that the new Syria will be inclusive wishing them a Merry Christmas and a peaceful new year.

“This event would have been unimaginable only three weeks ago and the bishops and priests present at the meeting left with a sense of hope for Syria's future”, said Cardinal Zenari, who last week, also met the new Foreign Minister, Asaad Hassan al-Shaibani, at his invitation.

“At the leadership level, there is an understanding of some fundamental principles and values, “ the Nuncio explained. “However,” he added, “it remains to be seen if words will translate into actions.”

Christians must stay in Syria

Despite some shared optimism, fears linger especially among Christians, with some still considering emigration due to past experiences of persecution and uncertainty.

This mixture of hope and apprehension marked these Christmas celebrations in Syria. In the face this situation, Cardinal Zenari emphasized the importance for Christians to stay and contribute to rebuilding the country: “This is not the time to leave Syria, but rather the time for Christians outside the country to return,” he said. “Christians have been given the opportunity—at least in words—to take part in rebuilding the new Syria, promoting values such as human rights, freedom, and respect for all. It is vital to be present and active in this reconstruction,” he stressed.

An unexpected "breach of hope"

The Vatican Nuncio described the small signs of progress of the past weeks to a narrow “breach of hope” for a brighter future: “It is not a wide-open door like St. Peter's Basilica, but it is a start,” he said.

Justice for victims of Assad's regime, not revenge

Regarding the horrific human rights violations committed under Assad’s regime, Cardinal Zenari remarked that those horrors, which were known before the opening of the Syrian prisons in December, call for reflection “particularly by the international community” and an impartial justice to prevent cycles of revenge. “Falling into a circle of revenge would be disastrous,” he warned, while expressing gratitude to the many "Good Samaritans" of all faiths who helped others during those years, even at the cost of their lives.

On the crucial issue of the protection of women's rights in the new Syria, the Vatican Nuncio remarked that this should be a priority, “not only for Christians but for all Syrians.”

International community must "work and observe" to help Syria rebuild

The Nuncio concluded with an appeal to the international community to actively support Syria in its reconstruction efforts, starting from lifting the international sanctions, instead of just “ waiting and observing” a peace and development are deeply interconnected. “For Syria to stand on its own, we must focus on rebuilding its economy, infrastructure, and essential services, “ he said.

“Instead of waiting and observing, I propose ‘work and see’ as a guiding principle.”