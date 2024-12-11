Pope entrusts Syria to the intercession of Mary

On the eve of the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe, the Pope prays for a solution in Syria that “responsibly promotes the stability and unity of the country.”

By Kielce Gussie

In the wake of an escalation of violence in Syria and the fall of the Assad regime, Pope Francis said he follows “every day what is happening” in the country. During his weekly General Audience, he spoke of the “delicate moment” in the country’s history and prayed for peace and security for its people.

A prayer for peace



As many Syrians living abroad return home and reunite with their families, the Pope stressed his desire that “a political solution may be reached that, without further conflicts or divisions, responsibly promotes the stability and unity of the country.”

Syrian migrants arrive at the Cilvegozu border to cross into Syria after the fall of the Assad government

Pope Francis entrusted the Syrian people to the Virgin Mary on the day before the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe. He prayed that through her intercession, they “may live in peace and security in their beloved land.” He also asked for her intercession that the various religious groups—70% Sunni Muslim, 13% Shia Muslim, and about 2% Christian—living in Syria “may walk together in friendship and mutual respect for the good of the nation.”



A new transition



In just two weeks, the main rebel group in Syria, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), took control of some of the main cities and of the capital, Damascus, and named a new prime minister to lead the transitional government following the fall of the 13-year-long Bashar al-Assad regime and ending the five-decade dynasty of the Assad family. In the meantime, the Israeli Defense Forces announced it launched more than 350 airstrikes in 48 hours, targeting Syria’s “most strategic weapons stockpiles.”

Remembering those living in war

Pope Francis also remembered war-torn Ukraine, Palestine, Israel, and Myanmar and once again encouraged everyone to pray for peace around the world. "Let us pray that a way out may be found," he urged, so that "peace may return" in the world.