Fr. Patton in Bethlehem: ‘Don’t give up hope despite ongoing war’

At the beginning of Advent the Custos of the Holy Land brings a message of hope to the people of Bethlehem, in the West Bank, amid ongoing hardship and war.

By Roberto Cetera and Lisa Zengarini

The Custos of the Holy Land, Father Francesco Patton OFM Cap., marked the annual tradition of entering Bethlehem to preside over the first Advent Sunday Mass in the Church of Saint Catherine, adjacent to the Basilica of the Nativity.

The Franciscan friar made his solemn entrance to the Palestinian city where Jesus was born on Saturday, 30 November, first escorted by the Israeli police and then by Palestinian police, and was warmly welcomed by local authorities and residents.

A grim atmosphere in Bethlehem marked by war and economic hardship

It was a poignant moment for the people of Bethlehem, who are facing their second Christmas amid ongoing war and economic hardships.

Tourism—a vital source of livelihood—has vanished since the outbreak of conflict between Hamas and Israel in 2023, leaving the Basilica of the Nativity empty, local businesses closed, and residents, who are unable to cross the separation wall to work in Jerusalem, with no income to survive on.

Indeed, the atmosphere in Bethlehem is grim, though new recent efforts to revive the deadlocked negotiations for a Gaza ceasefire and the release of Israeli hostages leave a glimmer of hope that this will be the last Advent in wartime in the Holy Land.

Keeping hope alive

Father Patton expressed this hope on Saturday and again at Mass on Sunday: “Never lose hope, especially when the world seems intent on tearing it away from us”, he told the faithful in Bethlehem during the Vespers on Saturday evening.

As Pope Francis inaugurates the 2025 Jubilee of Hope, he urged them to “preserve and spread hope and be pilgrims of hope.”

In the face of “evil, despair, illness, discouragement, and this horrific war that distresses and wounds us,” , he said, “we have no choice but to hold our gaze high.”

Fr. Patton reiterated this call as he addressed nearly one thousand faithful attending the Advent Mass on Sunday "We must learn to watch and pray as Jesus suggests,", he said in his homily.

The testimony of a young man in the Gaza parish

During the liturgy, which he concelebrated with Father Ibrahim Faltas, OFM Cap., the Vicar of the Custody, the Italian-born Franciscan Custos shared the testimony of Suhail Abo Dawood, one of the hundreds of displaced Palestinians sheltering in Holy Family Catholic church in Gaza.

The young man wrote a column for Vatican newspaper “L'Osservatore Romano” titled "I write to you from Gaza," in which he describes how, under the most terrible bombings, he felt safe because he was in a church praying with other Christians. He felt his life was in God's hands.

Just a few days ago, Suhail wrote to share that his grandfather had passed away. However, "the words were not sad but full of gratitude and hope because his grandfather was able to die as a Christian," Fr. Patton reported, quoting parts of the young man's message: "We thank God every day for all the gifts and graces He has given us. We pray every day for peace and security in our country and around the world. We are certain that this war will end very soon, and the days to come will be better."

"This attitude of vigilant and grateful prayer is important for keeping hope alive,” the Custos concluded "You must lift your gaze to Heaven, to Jesus who is coming, and do not despair when evil strikes like a storm upon our lives," he said.

