Churches in Jerusalem call for respectful Christmas celebrations amid war

Following last year's decision to forgo the public display of Christmas lights and decorations in solidarity with those suffering war in Gaza, the Patriarchs and Heads of the Churches in Jerusalem are inviting their respective communities to fully commemorate the birth of Christ “by giving public signs of Christian hope" amid ongoing war.

As Christmas approaches with no signs of a ceasefire in Gaza, the Patriarchs and Heads of the Churches in Jerusalem have invited their communities to celebrate in ways that express Christian hope but also respect the hardships endured by the Gaza population amid the ongoing war.

In 2023, the Church leaders made a joint decision to ask Christians in the Holy Land to refrain from displaying Christmas decorations and lights in public places as a means of standing in solidarity with the multitudes suffering from the newly erupted war between Hamas and Israel.

Witnessing the Christmas message of hope

However, they said in a recent statement, that the announcement led many to think that the Christmas celebrations in the Holy Land had been cancelled, with the result “that the unique witness to the Christmas message of light emerging out of darkness was diminished”, not only around the world but also among local Christians.

The Church leaders of Jerusalem are, therefore, encouraging the faithful this year "to fully commemorate“ the birth of Christ “by giving public signs of Christian hope.” At the same time, they also called upon them to do so “in ways that are sensitive to the severe hardships that millions in our region continue to endure”.

Celebrating in solidarity with those suffering war in the Holy Land

“The celebrations,” the statement reads, “should certainly include upholding them continuously in our prayers, reaching out to them with deeds of kindness and charity, and welcoming them as Christ himself has welcomed each of us.”

In this way – the Christian leaders concluded – we will echo the Christmas story itself, where angels announced to shepherds the joyful news of Christ's birth amidst equally dark times in our region, offering them and the entire world a message of divine hope and peace."

Palestinian President to attend Christmas Eve Mass in Bethlehem

The President of the Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas has also called for limiting Christmas celebrations in the Holy Land to religious rituals given the hardships of the Palestinian people. He did so during a meeting this week with the Custodian of the Holy Land, Father Francesco Patton, and the Vice-Custodian Father Ibrahim Faltas, who, as customary formally invited him to attend the Christmas Eve Mass on December 24th at the Church of St. Catherine in Bethlehem. At the meeting, the Palestinian President extended his Christmas greetings to Palestinian Christians and reiterated his hope for peace soon.

Cardinal Pizzaballa visiting Britain

Meanwhile, the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa has travelled to London for a week's visit to Britain to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the establishment of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem’s Lieutenancy in England and Wales. On Sunday, 1 December, he will preach at a Solemn Mass presided over by Cardinal Vincent Nichols, President of the Bishops’ Conference, for the First Sunday of Advent at Westminster Cathedral and then travel to Edinburgh, Scotland.

