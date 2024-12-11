EU Bishops advocate for a peaceful transition in Syria

A rebel fighter guards on the street in front of a church in Damascus, 3 days from the fall of Assad

The Bishops of the European Union are urging Syria’s new government leaders to reject sectarianism and extremism and protect the rights of minorities.

By Linda Bordoni

As Syria embarks on a critical chapter in its history, European Bishops have expressed their hope for an “orderly and peaceful transition of power.”

They urged the country's new authorities to “reject sectarianism and extremism while embracing the contributions and unique identities of the many ethnic and religious minorities that enrich the Middle Eastern nation.”

A statement released on Wednesday, 11 December, by the Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the European Union (COMECE), underscored that EU bishops are closely monitoring developments in Syria where rebel forces have taken control of the capital and other strategic cities, bringing about the ousting of the Assad regime.

Appeal for respect of religious minorities

Three days after the fall of Bashar al-Assad's government following the lightening campaign of the Hayat Tahir-al-Sham (HTS) Islamist militant group and its allies, the EU bishops called on Syria’s new authorities to protect “religious temples and sites belonging to minorities, the provision of access to humanitarian aid, and the safe return of internally displaced persons (IDPs) to their homes."

Letter from COMECE President

Prior to the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime, in a letter dated 7 December 2024, the President of COMECE, Bishop Mariano Crociata, expressed his solidarity with the Maronite Archbishop of Aleppo, Joseph Tobji, and all other bishops of the Christian Churches in Aleppo.

"With a heart full of solidarity, compassion, and profound concern for the immense suffering and uncertainty that you and your faithful are enduring in Aleppo and other parts of Syria," Bishop Crociata wrote, assuring his closeness.

He also emphasized COMECE’s commitment to advocating for the needs of the Syrian people, reaffirming the bishops’ dedication to raising awareness and mobilising resources to assist in rebuilding homes, restoring livelihoods, and pursuing a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict.