Custos of Holy Land joins call for prayers for peace on Solemnity of Assumption

The Custos of the Holy Land, Fr. Francesco Patton OFM, writes to the friars of the Custody inviting them to dedicate the Solemnity of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary on 15 August to prayer for peace in the Middle East and throughout the world.

The Custos of the Holy Land, Fr. Francesco Patton OFM, has addressed a letter to the friars of the Custody inviting them to dedicate the Solemnity of the Assumption on 15 August to prayer for peace in the Middle East and throughout the world. His invitation came in conjunction with the 10 August appeal of Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa inviting everyone to pray earnestly for reconciliation and peace, entrusting our prayers to the intercession of the Blessed Mother on the Feast of the Assumption.

The Franciscan friars of the Custody of the Holy Land serve at the holy places in the region safeguarding the sites, providing pastoral care and accompaniment, as well as offering social and educational services to the people. Their eight-century presence and service date back to the time of Saint Francis when he visited the Middle East in the early 13th century.

A hopeful sign

"We are living in very difficult times, in which it is particularly important to pray for peace," Fr. Patton begins his letter while pointing out a "hopeful sign" given that the parties involved have agreed to resume talks for the ceasefire in Gaza, the liberation of the hostages, and the release of political prisoners. The Custos emphasizes that the talks are scheduled to take place "on the very day in which we celebrate Mary assumed into Heaven in body and soul, a sign of sure hope and consolation for us pilgrims on earth."

Intense prayer

Given this important moment, Fr. Patton invites the friars to dedicate the celebrations of the Assumption in a special way to this prayer for peace. Quoting from the Book of Revelation, he writes: "we know that when the sign of the Woman who is about to give birth appears in Heaven, the infernal dragon also appears and is unleashed against her children (Rev 12:1 ff.) but is opposed by the celestial militias led by St. Michael the Archangel." And for this reason, it is especially important that this day be one of intense prayer, also using the prayer formula approved by the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the formula he himself will use.

Text of the “Supplication for peace to Our Lady assumed into Heaven”



O most glorious Mother of God,

raised above the choirs of angels,

pray for us with Saint Michael the Archangel

and with all the angelic powers of heaven and with all the saints,

to your most holy and beloved Son, our Lord and master.

Obtain for this Holy Land, for all His children and for all humanity

the gift of reconciliation and peace.

May your prophecy be fulfilled:

the proud are scattered in the imaginations of their hearts;

the mighty are overthrown from their thrones,

and finally, the humble are raised;

Let the hungry be filled with good things,

the peaceful be recognized as children of God

and that the meek may receive the earth as a gift.

May Jesus Christ, your Son, grant us this,

He who exalted you today above the choirs of angels,

who crowned you with the diadem of the Kingdom,

and has placed you on the throne of eternal splendour.

To him be honour and glory forever. Amen.