Patriarch Pizzaballa: We must urgently pray for reconciliation and peace
By Vatican News
Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, has addressed Christians in the Holy Land with a heartfelt message in view of the Solemnity of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, celebrated on August 15.
In his message, the Patriarch expresses his dismay over the "terrible war" that has caused immense suffering.
He laments that, despite months of war, the present situation is still filled with so much hatred, resentment, and violence, making it increasingly difficult to find solutions to the conflict raging in the Middle East.
Patriarch Pizzaballa writes that it has become "increasingly difficult to envision a conclusion to this conflict, whose impact on the lives of our people is greater and more painful than ever before."
He notes that it is "increasingly difficult to find people and institutions with whom a dialogue about the future and peaceful relations" can take place in the current situation, marked by "so much violence and, admittedly, anger."
Prayer to the Virgin Mary
While the situation is desperate, the days ahead offer opportunities for turning the tide on the conflict, especially the Solemnity of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary into Heaven, Patriarch Pizzaballa points out.
He invites everyone to pray earnestly for reconciliation and peace, entrusting our prayers to the intercession of the Blessed Mother on the Feast of the Assumption, before or following the celebration of the Eucharist or any other suitable time.
Prayers for peace must accompany our efforts in helping and accompanying those suffering, Patriarch Pizzaballa notes.
In the face of the many words of hatred we hear spoken too often, he says, "we would like to offer our prayer, which consists of words of reconciliation and peace."
Prayer to Our Lady
In conclusion, Patriarch Pizzaballa offered the following prayer to Our Lady for the Solemnity, so that through her intercession, "Mary Most Holy will open a glimpse of light for all of us and for the whole world."
O most glorious Mother of God,
raised above the choirs of angels,
pray for us with Saint Michael the Archangel
and with all the angelic powers of heaven
and with all the saints,
to your most holy
and beloved Son, our Lord and master.
Obtain for this Holy Land,
for all His children
and for all humanity
the gift of reconciliation and peace.
May your prophecy be fulfilled:
the proud are scattered
in the imaginations of their hearts;
the mighty are overthrown from their thrones,
and finally, the humble are raised;
Let the hungry be filled with good things,
the peaceful be recognized as children of God
and that the meek may receive the earth as a gift.
May Jesus Christ, your Son, grant us this,
He who exalted you today
above the choirs of angels,
who crowned you with the diadem of the Kingdom,
and has placed you on the throne of eternal splendour.
To him be honour and glory forever. Amen.
