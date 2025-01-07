UN efforts to save lives of survivors in Gaza ‘at breaking point

The United Nations has warned that its work delivering aid to people in Gaza is at breaking point following what it said was a ‘deliberate and dangerous pattern’ of sabotage and disruption by both Israeli troops and Palestinian gangs.

By Nathan Morley

Tom Fletcher, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, said that despite determination to deliver food, water, and medicine to survivors, UN efforts to save lives were at breaking point. ‘There is no meaningful civil order. Israeli forces are unable or unwilling to ensure the safety of our convoys.’

He said statements by Israeli authorities vilify UN aid workers ‘even as the military attacks them.’

In other developments, Israel will not accept UN Secretary-General António Guterres' candidate for a new Middle East envoy.

Mr Guterres has nominated former Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto, but Israel has blocked the appointment and has asked the UN for a list of other candidates.

According to Israeli media, this is due to Haavisto's close ties to Guterres, his support for a two-state solution and his previous critical statements about Israel.

Elsewhere, Palestine's gross domestic product fell by 28 percent and its unemployment rate shot up to 51 percent last year.

The Ministry of Economy in Ramallah said the Palestinian economy was facing an unprecedented shock due to the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

