Tibetan holy city of Shigatze struck by deadly earthquake

At least 95 people have been killed in an earthquake near Shigatze, the traditional seat of the Panchen Lama.

By Joseph Tulloch

On Tuesday, an earthquake struck near Shigatze, one of Tibet’s holiest cities and the traditional seat of the Panchen Lama, one of the most important figures in Tibetan Buddhism.

Chinese authorities said that the quake, which struck at 9.05 local time, reached a magnitude of 6.8, and that it had killed at least 95 people and injured at least 130.

Rescue teams tend to casualties in the aftermath of the earthquake

The earthquake’s epicentre was in Tingri, a rural county in Tibet which borders the Himalayas and about 80 km (50 miles) north of Mount Everest, the world's highest mountain.

Buildings in neighbouring Nepal, Bhutan and India were shaken, but so far no casualties have been reported there.

The region is frequently hit by earthquakes caused by the collision of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates.

Shigatze: Holy city

The city of Shigatze, where the quake struck, is home to the Tashilhunpo monastery, the traditional seat of the Panchen Lama.



The Panchen Lama is traditionally second in spiritual authority only to the Dalai Lama.

Belief in reincarnating lamas, or spiritual leaders, is a characteristic feature of Tibetan Buddhism, which evolved in the region in the 7th century.

A crow stands on the fence of the Songzanlin Monastery