Syria: Unexploded ordnance poses biggest threat to children

The UN Children's Fund, UNICEF, warns that in Syria, the biggest threat to children is unexploded ordnance, which has become the leading cause of child casualties in the war-ravaged country.

By Deborah Castellano Lubov

Unexploded Ordnance (UXO) is the greatest imminent danger to the children of Syria.

This was the assertion made by UNICEF's Communication Manager, Mr. Ricardo Pires, at a 14 January press briefing at the Palais des Nations in Geneva.

In his remarks, he spoke of those killed and injured by these explosive weapons, including bombs, bullets, shells, grenades, and mines, that did not explode when they were employed and still pose a risk of detonation.

“We must," he appealed, "push for increased humanitarian demining efforts to remove the deadly remnants of war and make communities safe again" and "expand mine-risk education so children can recognize and avoid UXO."

Moreover, he called for providing comprehensive support for survivor, including medical care, rehabilitation, and psychosocial services, "so they can regain their dignity and rebuild their lives."

Four a day injured or killed

"In December of last year alone," Mr. Pires lamented, "UNICEF received reports of 116 children killed or injured by UXO, an average of nearly four per day."

He noted this figure is believed to be an underestimate given the fluidity of the humanitarian situation on the ground.

“Over the past nine years," the UNICEF official explained, "at least 422,000 incidents involving UXO were reported in 14 Governorates across the country, with half estimated to have ended in tragic child casualties." Across Syria, he suggested, children seriously face this often-invisible but deadly threat.

Worsened with displacement

He illustrated how renewed displacement only worsens the danger. "Since 27 November, over a quarter of a million children were forced to flee their homes due to escalating conflict. For these children, and those trying to return to their original areas, the peril of UXO is constant and unavoidable.

“As reconstruction efforts continue to be discussed, and the international community prepares to help Syria pave a new path for children," he appealed, "it is imperative that immediate investment takes place to ensure the ground is safe and clear of explosives.

Mr. Pires decried that with communities across Syria being littered with "deadly remnants of war," including an estimated 324,000 pieces of unexploded ordnance, they have become the leading cause of child casualties in the country.

Invisible but deadly risk remains real

The UNICEF official lamented that approximately 5 million children are still living in areas contaminated with UXO and landmines, stressing that this threat remains real.

Even if and when children survive these blasts, Mr. Pires reiterated, they often face life-changing injuries and disabilities, that prevent them from returning to school or accessing proper healthcare. In addition, they often have to face isolation, stigma, and limited opportunity.

"Syria," Mr. Pires concluded by underscoring, "cannot move past this horrific war if children remain at risk of walking outside their doors and being blown up by explosives."



