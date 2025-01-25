Push for Syrian refuges to return home

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun asks the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees to help coordinate the repatriation of displaced Syrians.

By Nathan Morley

The Lebanese President has urged the international community to provide humanitarian support to assist the return of Syrian refugees to their homeland.

During a meeting at Baabda Palace, Joseph Aoun asked the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees to help coordinate the repatriation of displaced Syrians.

He said Lebanon wanted Syrians to return home as soon as possible, especially now that the factors driving their displacement have been addressed. He stressed that Lebanon could no longer shoulder the burden of hosting a large number of refugees.

It is estimated that over 195,000 Syrians had returned from Lebanon and Jordan, since President Assad was toppled. A UNHCR poll shows an intense increase in those willing to return, rising from 1 percent to 30 percent in just a few weeks.

In another development, Turkish Airlines restarted direct flights to Damascus this week, ending a nearly 13-year break.

The renewal comes amid a broader regional push to normalize ties with the Syrian government, which has been cut off from the world since the start of the Syrian conflict in 2011.

Turkey reopened its embassy in Damascus last month shortly after the removal of al-Assad.

Earlier this week, Syria's interim Foreign Minister told the World Economic Forum that his country offered tremendous investment opportunities despite the devastation of over a decade of war.

He said Syria's priorities included rebuilding infrastructure such as communications, roads, ports, education, healthcare, and energy.