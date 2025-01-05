No let up in Gaza violence

Smoke rises above destroyed buildings in the northern Gaza Strip (AFP or licensors)

Scores of people were killed in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip on Saturday.

By Nathan Morley

Palestinian hospital sources say at least 14 people were killed in attacks in the north of the Gaza Strip, according to Al Jazeera. Five security guards were also reportedly killed in an attack on a car in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.

At least 45,658 people have been killed and 108,583 injured in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, according to Palestinian health authorities.

This corresponds to an average of 100 killed and 238 wounded every single day since the war began, and according to health authorities, the majority of those killed are children and women.

Over the weekend, UN humanitarians claimed that Israel ordered more civilians to relocate in North Gaza because of impending attacks in retaliation for rocket attacks into Israel.

Negotiations resume

Elsewhere, Hamas has confirmed that indirect negotiations with Israel have resumed in Qatar, with the aim of achieving a total ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

In other regional developments, the airport in the Syrian capital Damascus will reopen to international flights on Tuesday.

The airport was closed to commercial flights when the regime of Bashar al-Assad was overthrown in December.

