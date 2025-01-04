More civilians ordered to relocate in Gaza

UN humanitarians claim that Israel has ordered more civilians to relocate in North Gaza because of impending attacks in retaliation for rocket attacks into Israel.

By Nathan Morley

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said the latest relocation order was for civilians in the Al-Bureij area of Deir al Balah governorate. Most civilians in the enclave, already displaced multiple times, are often forced to up-sticks amid concentrated bombardment.

Last week, the UN Human Rights Office said Israeli strikes on and around hospitals have pushed Gaza's healthcare system to the brink of total collapse and raised concerns about war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Amid all this, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported that 55 patients and 72 companions were evacuated from Gaza last week for medical treatment in the United Arab Emirates.

Earlier, Israel confirmed it was holding Gaza hospital director Dr Hussam Abu Safiya. The Army said he was being investigated by Israeli security forces in person.

Negotiations resumed

In other developments, Hamas has confirmed that indirect negotiations with Israel have resumed in Qatar, with the aim of achieving a total ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

"The indirect negotiations resume today, in Doha, the capital of Qatar. The movement reaffirms its seriousness and optimism, as it always does, and continues to work toward an agreement that will fulfill the aspirations and goals of our people," Hamas noted in a press release.