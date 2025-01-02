Several migrants missing in latest Mediterranean shipwreck

Over 20 migrants are missing after a boat sank near Lampedusa, highlighting the Mediterranean's ongoing migration crisis.

By Francesca Merlo

More lives have been claimed by the waters of the Mediterranean in a tragedy that echoes so many past and reminds us of the ongoing humanitarian crisis faced by migrants.

As the world celebrated the closing of a year and the fresh start of a new one, a small boat carrying migrants sank off the coast of Lampedusa.

Approximately 20 people are missing. Reports suggest that the boat capsized as it approached the shore.

Seven people survived the shipwreck, amongst these was an eight-year-old boy who was travelling with his mother, also amongst those missing.

This disaster comes only weeks after another deadly incident near the Sicilian island left an 11-year-old girl as the sole survivor.

2024: a terrible year in the Mediterranean

2024 was a year of immense loss of life in the Mediterranean. UNICEF reports that over 2,200 people have either died or gone missing attempting to cross its waters in an attempt to reach Europe from Northern Africa, with nearly 1,700 fatalities recorded on the central Mediterranean route alone.

One in five migrants making this perilous journey is a minor, many of them fleeing violence, poverty, and instability in their home countries.

Hundreds of these victims are children, robbed of a chance at life while seeking safety and a better future. For a parent to choose to undergo such a perilous journey highlights the gravity of their situations in the countries from which they are fleeing.

The central Mediterranean remains the deadliest migration route in the world, with data from the International Organization for Migration (IOM) showing that more than 28,000 people have died or “gone missing” there since 2014.

Pope Francis’ constant appeals

Since the start of his pontificate, Pope Francis has been a tireless advocate for the rights of migrants and refugees, as he has frequently called attention to the plight of those lost at sea.

During his Angelus address on World Day of Migrants and Refugees in September 2023, the Pope lamented the countless lives lost on migratory routes and reminded us that these deaths should never be normalised.

"Let us not close our hearts to those in need. Each person lost at sea is a brother or sister, a mother or father, a son or daughter. They are not numbers; they are lives crying out for our compassion and action,” he said.

On June 13, 2021, during his Sunday Angelus address in St. Peter's Square, Pope Francis described the Mediterranean Sea as "Europe's largest cemetery."

He has consistently urged governments and international organisations to work together to address the root causes of migration and to ensure safe, legal pathways for those fleeing hardship, describing actions that push back those seeking refuge as a "grave sin."

UNICEF’s call to action

In light of the recent tragedy, UNICEF has renewed its call for governments to prioritise the welfare of migrant children.

In a statement following the shipwreck on December 31, Regina De Dominicis, Regional Director for UNICEF Europe and Central Asia, emphasised the need for coordinated efforts, echoing Pope Francis’ appeal.

"We urge governments to implement the Migration and Asylum Pact with a focus on protecting children. This includes safe and legal pathways, search-and-rescue operations, safe disembarkation, and access to asylum services. Governments must address the root causes of migration and support integration in host communities,” she wrote.

UNICEF also calls for an investment into essential services for migrant children and their families, especially in the areas of psychosocial support, healthcare, legal assistance, and education.

Hope amidst tragedy

Pope Francis and UNICEF, along with other human rights organisations across the world, echo the call to fight indifference and find a solution to this long-lasting problem, so that all people may be received with compassion and live in safety.