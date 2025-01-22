Israel continues operation in Jenin, 10 reported killed

Israeli raid in Jenin camp in the Israeli-occupied West Bank

The Israeli army is continuing its military operation in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin.

By Nathan Morely

Palestinian sources report that Israeli troops killed ten people and injured dozens in this ongoing operation.

WAFA – the Palestinian news agency – reported that Israeli forces demolished infrastructure and bulldozed roads in Jenin.

On the ground, efforts to restore life to normal in Gaza are underway.

Aid delivered to Gaza

As it stands, just over 1,000 lorries transporting humanitarian aid have so far managed to reach the Gaza Strip via the Rafah crossing since the border was reopened Sunday.

A fleet of 174 lorries of aid, including 14 carrying fuel, was sent on Wednesday via Rafah.

The Rafah crossing is a crucial entry point for international aid. Israel has overseen the Palestinian side of the crossing since May last year and reopened it under the terms of the ceasefire.

Elsewhere, a total of five people in Israel were injured in a knife attack in Tel Aviv on Tuesday evening.

According to a Tel Aviv hospital, one of the victims was in serious condition after being stabbed in the neck.

Police say the attacker was shot dead.

Listen to the report by Nathan Morley