Gaza: Israel bombs school sheltering displaced people

Displaced Palestinians in Deir-el-Balah in the central Gaza Strip amid the destruction of the ongoing war (AFP or licensors)

A least 20 Palestinians were killed and scores wounded on Saturday in Israeli strikes across the Gaza Strip.

By Nathan Morley

According to the Palestinian civil defence, eight Palestinians, including two children and two women, lost their lives, and 30 others, including 19 children, were wounded in an Israeli bombing on a school housing displaced people in Jabalia.

Amid all this, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has given the green light for a delegation to leave for Doha to continue proceeding with a deal with Hamas to release the Israeli hostages held in Gaza.

Meanwhile, displaced families in Gaza are struggling to find refuge from the elements.

Driving rain, fierce winds and sinking temperatures, combined with the impact of Israel’s ongoing military assault on Gaza, means winter is a struggle for survival for many.

Over one million people are now living in tents or other makeshift shelters as the winter sets in.

Lebanon appeal

Meanwhile, an appeal is still open raising funds for Lebanon - prioritizing supplying food, winter aid, emergency repairs, and protection while addressing acute gaps in healthcare, water, and education.

The United Nations and Lebanon extended the Lebanon Flash Appeal last week, seeking U$371 million to aid civilians impacted by the recent war and ongoing humanitarian emergency.

Over 125,000 people are still displaced in the country.

Syria humanitarian emergency

Elsewhere, UN humanitarians continue to distribute much-needed food assistance to people in Syria.

Recent figures reveal that more than 2.5 million people across the country, including people in camps, collective centres and host communities, received bread between late November and early January.

Last week, a Qatari Air Force plane transporting 23 tons of humanitarian aid landed in Damascus as part of Qatar's air bridge to support Syrians.

Listen to the report by Nathan Morley