Gaza death toll tops 46,000

Palestinian officials say that 70 people have been killed over the last 24 hours, and the death toll has passed 46,000.

By Nathan Morley

According to the Ministry of Health, at least 46,006 people have been killed in Israeli attacks since the war began 15 months ago.

The number of wounded has risen to 109,378.

Earlier, the United Nations Children's Fund UNICEF reported that at least 74 children were among those killed in the first week of the year.

Lebanon

In other regional development, Lebanon – which has been without a head of state for over two years – has seen Defense Chief Joseph Aoun elected as the new president by the country's National Assembly.

This was the 13th attempt to choose a successor to former President Michel Aoun, who stepped down in October 2022.

Despite sharing a last name, the two are not related.

The election comes shortly after the agreement on a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah.

Syria

Elsewhere, around 40 people have been killed in fighting between Kurdish forces and Turkish-backed troops, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a war monitor.

The organization said at least 37 people were killed on Thursday in fighting in the northern Manbij region, most of them Turkish-backed forces.

The organization also reported five civilians killed in the fighting.

Listen to the report by Nathan Morley