Gaza ceasefire is now in operation

​The much-anticipated ceasefire in Gaza has come into force after a last-minute delay, with Palestinians beginning to return to the cities they fled.

By Nathan Morley

Thousands of displaced people in Gaza -clutching clothes, tents and other belongings – have begun heading back to their homes. Some media reported that Hamas fighters drove through the southern town of Khan Youins, cheered by chanting crowds.

Earlier, this long-awaited ceasefire had been delayed. The Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari said Hamas had not met the demands of the truce and attacks on Gaza would continue.

In fact, before the delay, Sunday had started on plan -- Israeli forces commenced withdrawing from the city of Rafah in the Gaza Strip, pro-Hamas media reported.

The withdrawal was reportedly towards the Philadelphia Corridor along the border with Egypt.

However, not long after – during the night – the ceasefire was postponed until Israel received a list of hostages to be released from Hamas.

Hamas has said in a statement that getting the relevant information took time because internal communication takes place via physical messengers, given the lack of electronic communications.

Then on Sunday morning, residents in Gaza reported airstrikes in both the south and north of the Gaza Strip.

At least eight people were killed and 25 injured, Palestinian Authority authorities said.

In a statement, the IDF confirmed carrying out airstrikes, saying the attacks targeted Hamas.

The Israeli prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, gave a speech on Israeli television on Saturday night. In it, he said that Israel will not give up until Hamas releases all Israeli hostages. The first phase of the agreement is a temporary ceasefire, Netanyahu confirmed, saying that the USA supported Israel's right to resume fighting if it does not yield results.

However, as it now stands the ceasefire is underway.

Looking at the larger region, nearly 200,000 Syrian refugees have returned home since the Assad regime was overthrown in early December, says UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi.

Many of them returned home to Syria from Lebanon even before the regime change to escape Israel's bombing of Hezbollah.