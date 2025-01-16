Gaza ceasefire deal to begin on Sunday

Displaced Palestinians take shelter in a school in Khan Younis ahead of a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, set to take effect on Sunday

A ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas has raised hopes for an end to 15 months of war in Gaza.

By Nathan Morley

In both Israel and Gaza, there was celebration at the news of a prospective ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. The agreement was reached after intense negotiations in Doha.

Israel and Hamas agreed to a Gaza ceasefire-for-hostages deal after intensive mediation efforts by Qatar, Egypt, and the United States.

The implementation of the agreement will begin on Sunday, January 19.

According to the agreement, Hamas will release 33 hostages in the first phase, spanning six weeks, in exchange for the release of Palestinian prisoners.

However, on Thursday, Israel accused Hamas of backtracking on the agreement, with a planned cabinet vote on the deal delayed.

Ongoing humanitarian crisis

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed the agreement but stressed that it must ensure unhindered access to emergency aid in Gaza.

UNICEF called the agreement timely and highlighted the enormous humanitarian crisis among children in Gaza.

At the same time, the head of the UN's UNRWA, Philippe Lazzarini, called for "rapid and unhindered" access to emergency aid in Gaza.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) emphasized its willingness to contribute.

Meanwhile, at least 32 Palestinians were killed in Gaza since the ceasefire was announced, according to rescue workers.

The Gaza Civil Defense said an apartment building with several homes was bombed.