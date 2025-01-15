Gaza ceasefire announced

Palestinians react to news on a ceasefire deal with Israel, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip

Qatar's Prime Minister announces a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, following earlier reports from U.S. President-elect Trump. After 15 months of war, dozens of Israeli hostages can return.

By Vatican News

Qatar's Prime Minister Mohammed Al Thani confirmed the release of 33 Israeli hostages during the first phase of the Gaza truce. Kidnapped on October 7, they can now be reunited with their families. The conflict began on October 7, 2023, when Hamas militants launched an attack in southern Israel, killing about 1,200 people and kidnapping some 250.

The agreement a step toward lasting stability

Trump’s announcement of the deal, which preceded other statements, described it as an "epic agreement." He declared, "No more terrorists in Gaza," and pledged to expand the Abraham Accords. The Biden administration confirmed the agreement, while celebrations erupted across Gaza.

European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen, note that humanitarian aid will now be able to reach Gaza’s civilians. She urged both parties to fully implement the agreement as a stepping stone toward lasting stability and a diplomatic resolution of the conflict.

Celebrations in Gaza

Palestinians honked their horns and waved Palestinian flags to mark the announcement of the long-awaited ceasefire. Families spoke of hunger, bombings, death, destruction, fear, and repeated failed negotiations. Now, their greatest hope is to stop speaking daily of victims and feel safe. "Everyone talks about going home, even if it's destroyed," many said. For now, relief outweighs concerns.

According to the Health Ministry in Gaza, 46,600 people have been killed since 7 October 2023 in Israel’s ground and air campaign, with over half the identified victims being women, children or older people.