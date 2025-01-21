Aid trucks reach Gaza amid intensified Israeli strikes on West Bank

People gather as trucks carrying humanitarian aid arrive in the southern Gaza Strip on January 21 (AFP or licensors)

Aid trucks continue to deliver supplies to Gaza on the third day of the ceasefire as Israel launches sustained attacks in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin.

By Linda Bordoni

The Israeli army says it is carrying out a significant operation in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin - “Operation Iron Walls” – that reportedly aims to crack down on armed Palestinian resistance in the city.

While a ceasefire was called in Gaza on Saturday evening, Israel’s defence minister said the military must prepare for significant operations across the West Bank, where at least seven Palestinians were killed and dozens wounded on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, trucks carrying humanitarian aid continued to cross into the Gaza Strip through the Rafah border crossing three days since the signing of the ceasefire aimed at halting a 15-month conflict that has devastated the territory and heightened tensions across the Middle East.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reported that 915 trucks entered Gaza on Monday, delivering critical supplies to the region. The shipments follow 630 trucks that entered on Sunday, with at least 300 of those reaching northern Gaza, where experts have warned of a looming famine.

The ceasefire, brokered with the involvement of the United States, Qatar, and Egypt, stipulates that 600 truckloads of aid must be delivered daily during the initial six-week truce.

Of those, 50 trucks are required to carry fuel, and half of the aid is designated for the heavily impacted northern Gaza.

Glimmer of hope

The sustained delivery of aid offers a glimmer of relief for Gaza’s 2.2 million residents, many of whom face dire shortages of food, water, and medical supplies. The conflict has left much of the enclave in ruins, with hospitals overwhelmed and essential infrastructure severely damaged.

Humanitarian agencies warn that while the ceasefire and aid deliveries are crucial, they fall short of addressing the broader humanitarian catastrophe caused by the prolonged conflict.

Listen to our report