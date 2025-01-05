Central American peacekeepers arrive in Haiti

Two small units of Central American peace keepers have arrived in Haiti, to reinforce the on the ground contingent of security forces already in place.

By James Blears

One hundred and fifty military police officers arrived in Haiti on Saturday, to bolster the existing peace keepers force from Kenya, the Bahamas, Bangladesh, Benin, and Chad.

Seventy-five of the new influx are from Guatamala. They were greeted at the international airport by the base commander. A day earlier around the same number arrived and were greeted by Haitian Government Officials. They are mostly from El Salvador.

Their task will be to go out on patrol, while others will guard key government buildings and installations. This is a role of prime importance, because street gangs who still control most of the capital Port Au Prince, have attacked the international airport, blockaded the port, and attacked police stations, setting them ablaze.

The latest brazen outrage happened on Christmas Eve, when gunmen fired into a crowd, at the re-opening ceremony of Haiti's largest hospital. A police officer and two journalists died in a hail of bullets.

International support needed

The United States and France have pledged funds and equipment, but shied away from sending troops to provide a boots on the ground presence for fear of becoming embroiled in a protracted conflict.

The situation in Haiti spiralled out of control following the 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moise in his residence by Colombian mercenaries.

One important remedy for Haiti's multitude of woes, which still restrict it to languishing as the poorest nation in the Western Hemisphere, would be a presidential election. But the precarious ongoing security crisis currently makes this unfeasible, and would likely prompt major bloodshed by organized crime, which continues to wreak havoc, mayhem, and pandemonium nationwide.

The United Nations is trying to tackle the situation, but needs appreciably more tangible international support in the form of manpower.

