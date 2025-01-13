Ceasefire talks in Doha bring a glimmer of hope for Gaza

Ceasefire talks in Doha between Israel and Hamas have reached a critical stage, with Qatar presenting a final draft agreement for a ceasefire. With over 46,000 Palestinians killed, an end to the violence is more urgent than ever.

By Francesca Merlo

Efforts to end the ongoing violence in Gaza have reportedly reached a critical turning point. On Monday, following negotiation talks, Qatar presented a final draft of a ceasefire agreement to Israel and Hamas. The talks, taking place in the Qatari capital, Doha, included representatives from Israel and Hamas, as well as envoys from US President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump.

As reported by Reuters, a Palestinian official involved in the discussions shared cautious optimism, calling the developments “very promising” and adding that “gaps are being narrowed, and there is a big push toward an agreement if all goes well to the end”.

The humanitarian catastrophe



The urgency of these talks is indescribable. Since 7 October 2023, more than 46,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza. In the Strip, the infrastructure lies in ruins, the few hospitals that remain standing are struggling to cope, and access to essential supplies such as food, water, and electricity are severely limited. The humanitarian crisis is worsening by the hour, and talks towards a ceasefire are imperative to saving lives.



A step towards peace



Another step that is fundamental to the proposed agreement is a prisoner exchange, discussed over the phone by Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Joe Biden. The agreement states that in return for 33 hostages held by Hamas for over 15 months, along with injured Israeli soldiers, Israel has agreed to release over 3,000 Palestinian detainees. 200 of these are currently serving life sentences. While most are expected to return to their homes, those facing heavier sentences may face exile to countries such as Qatar, Egypt, or Turkey.

Further recent developments in the area include a ceasefire agreement in southern Lebanon and the planned withdrawal of Israeli forces by 27 January. This is the first time the Israeli Prime Minister has shown openness to such agreements, creating the conditions for dialogue.

As the political landscape in the area opens to change, Pope Francis remains steadfast in his cry for peace. During his most recent appeal, on Sunday, the Pope reiterated that war is always a defeat before asking for prayers for peace in the world and, in particular, for the Middle East.

