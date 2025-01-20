Cardinal Mulla urges South Sudanese not to seek revenge after brutal murder

The President of the Sudan and South Sudan Catholic Bishops’ Conference, Cardinal Stephen Ameyu Martin Mulla, has pleaded with the Christian faithful and the society at large to avoid revenge and embrace forgiveness, love, and understanding.

By Sr. Jecinter Antoinette Okoth, FSSA

Following a recent brutal attack on South Sudanese refugees staying in Sudan, Cardinal Mulla, President of the Sudanese Bishops’ Conference (SSS-CBC), has appealed to the citizens that amidst the heavy pain of loss, they may not seek revenge.

The Cardinal condemned the violent killing and noted that the cold-blooded murder of innocent South Sudanese citizens is a “heinous act rooted in hatred and oppression.”

Embrace love, forgiveness and understanding

The Cardinal Archbishop of Juba noted that the driving force behind the acts of violence against South Sudanese are oppressive regimes and systems that dehumanize individuals for their ethnicity, beliefs, or political affiliations.

“Our call is grounded in the principles of love, forgiveness, and understanding that Christ teaches us,” he said.

“In light of these atrocities, we appeal to our beloved South Sudanese people to exercise restraint and compassion. While the pain and anger stemming from these events are understandable, we implore you to refrain from seeking revenge against Sudanese refugees here in our nation,” the Cardinal said in a statement.

He added, “Many of these individuals are fleeing the same tyrannical government that has perpetrated violence against us. They, too, are victims of a brutal system that shows no mercy.”

Revenge is detrimental

The Cardinal expressed his concern about revenge, saying it escalates conflict and hatred.

“Revenge only begets more violence and suffering, deepening the cycles of hatred that bind us,” he said. Instead, let us extend our hands in solidarity to those who have sought shelter among us, recognizing their plight as part of our shared human experience.”

Solidarity and togetherness during tough times

Cardinal Mulla expressed appreciation for the spirit of unity among the South Sudanese community and assured affected families of his prayers as they grieve their loved ones.

He further called on them to engage in dialogue, promote empathy, and build bridges of understanding.

The Cardinal noted that through these acts, “we honour the memories of those we have lost and contribute to a future where peace, justice, and reconciliation prevail.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims' families, and we stand in solidarity with those who grieve this unbearable tragedy,” he said, “We are proud of the spirit of unity and resilience that characterizes our South Sudanese communities. Together, we must work towards healing and rebuilding, fostering an environment where every individual can feel safe and valued, regardless of their origin.”