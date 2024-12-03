UN halts aid deliveries through major Gaza crossing

A Palestinian boy carries a bag of flour received from an aid distribution center in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip (AFP or licensors)

The UN agency for Palestine refugees has paused aid deliveries through the Kerem Shalom crossing, a main entry point for humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.

By Nathan Morley

UNRWA cited ongoing safety concerns for the move.

Last month, a convoy of aid lorries were stolen by armed gangs.

Philippe Lazzarini, the head of UNRWA, said the decision came at a time when hunger is rapidly deepening in Gaza. "The delivery of humanitarian aid must never be dangerous or turn into an ordeal.”

He added that in Gaza, the humanitarian operation had become impossible due to "the ongoing siege, hurdles from Israeli authorities, political decisions to restrict the amounts of aid, lack of safety on aid routes and targeting of local police".

Meanwhile, on Monday, Hamas said 33 Israeli hostages held in the Gaza Strip have been killed due to Israeli military operations.

At the same time, it was announced that the Palestinian death toll from continuing Israeli attacks has risen to 44,466.

