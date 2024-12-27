Scores drown in Atlantic route migrant boat tragedy

A shipwreck this month, off the coast of Morocco this month leaves almost seventy people dead.

By Linda Bordoni

Survivors said there were 69 people on board the vessel that sank as they tried to reach Spain earlier this month.

According to a statement released by Mali’s Minister for Malians Living abroad on Thursday, the migrants in the boat “numbered 80 at the start, with only 11 survivors.”

“25 young Malians have unfortunately been formally identified among the victims,” the minister added.

The Atlantic route for migrants from West Africa to the Canary Islands – a gateway to Spain - is one of the deadliest in the world.

Most set off from Mali and other West African countries, seeking better job opportunities or fleeing violence and political instability.

In particular, Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso, Mauritania and Chad have been suffering years of jihadist and separatist violence - resulting in military coups and widespread instability.

Unemployment and the effects of climate change on farming have also forced many to seek livelihoods in Europe.

A recently released report by a Spanish migration rights group says more than 10,000 migrants died on the Atlantic route in 2024. That means 30 migrants died every day this year attempting to reach Spain by boat.

The organization, that compiles its figures from families of migrants and official statistics of those rescued included over 1500 children and more than 420 women among the dead. It also noted that overall deaths rose 58% compared to last year.

(Source: AP and other news agencies)