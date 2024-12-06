Two young Palestinian women released from ‘administrative detention’

Israel has released two young Palestinian women who had been held under 'administrative detention' for 8 months, with the Palestinian Ambassador to the Holy See welcoming the news.

By Roberto Paglialonga

Lian Nasser, a young Palestinian Christian woman imprisoned in Israel under “administrative detention,” was released on 5 December, along with another young woman, Lian Kaid.

The news of her release, after eight months of imprisonment, was shared via Telegram and later confirmed by the Palestinian Ambassador to the Holy See, Issa Kassissieh.

Speaking to Vatican News over the phone, Mr. Kassissieh expressed his gratitude: “I want to thank everyone who worked on this case and contributed to the liberation of the two young women.”

The daily edition of L’Osservatore Romano had previously covered Lian’s case in April, as well as the controversial issue of “administrative detention."

This measure allows authorities to detain individuals without charge or trial based on suspicions linked to security, which are not disclosed to the detainee or their legal counsel.

The detention can last up to six months and can be extended several times. Just a few days ago, Israel’s new Defence Minister, Israel Katz, sparked a controversy when he announced an end to the use of administrative detention for settlers in Palestinian territories, while at the same time keeping the practice in place for Palestinian citizens.

In November, our correspondent in Jerusalem conducted an interview with Lian’s mother, Lulu Aranki Nasser, which was published in L’Osservatore Romano on 12 November.

During the interview, she revealed that she had written to Pope Francis, seeking his support and prayers at this difficult time.

She also reported that she had never been granted permission to visit her daughter throughout her months of detention.

The parish priest of her town, who wanted to bring Holy Communion to Lian Nassar, was also denied access.

On Thursday night, the conclusion of the ordeal was announced. However, around 10,000 Palestinians remain in the same situation, waiting to know their fate.