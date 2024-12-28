Israel accused of destroying Gaza hospital

Damaged ambulances at the Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahia in the northern part of the Gaza strip (AFP or licensors)

Palestinian medical officials have accused the Israeli army of setting fire to the Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza.

By Nathan Morley

Israeli forces stormed a hospital in northern Gaza, ordering patients and others to leave, according to the Hamas-run Palestinian health ministry.

The assault on the Kamal Adwan Hospital came as Israel beefed up an offensive in northern Gaza that began three months ago.

A fire sparked by the assault reportedly caused significant destruction to the vast majority of the facility.

The Israeli army said it is fighting to stop Hamas regrouping in Gaza’s north, where most of the residents have been forced to flee during Israel’s onslaught against the militant group.

A UN spokesperson expressed alarm at the ongoing attacks across the Gaza Strip and called on all parties to comply with their obligation to respect and protect in all circumstances medical personnel and medical units.

